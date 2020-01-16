Bishop McGuinness has won four straight games going into this Northwest 1-A matchup.

The Villains opened conference play with a 67-58 win at East Surry on Jan. 10. Jake Ledbetter, who was announced Tuesday as one of 24 nominees from North Carolina for the McDonald's All-American Games, scored a team-high 24 points. The senior has averaged more than 12 points per game this season.

North Stokes dropped its first conference game to Mount Airy 48-46 in overtime. Ben Chesnet, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored 24 points for the Vikings.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments