North Forsyth travels to take on the top team in Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A standings on Wednesday in King.
The Vikings last experienced a conference loss on Jan. 3 against Atkins, losing 61-52 with Dedric Hickman, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, scoring 20 points. Senior Kedric Hickman pitched in with 14 as well. North Forsyth went on to string together wins against North Surry, Forbush and Surry Central.
The Wildcats enter their matchup at home having lost to Mount Tabor 55-41 on Monday. According to Coach Dan Spainhour, the Spartans’ defense limited scoring opportunities for Isaac Spainhour, a 6-foot-3 senior, and senior Elan Muniz, a 6-foot-4 standout. Kelin Parsons had 15 points for West Stokes in that loss — the team’s second to Mount Tabor this season.
