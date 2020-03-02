Parkland West Stokes basketball

West Stokes' Elan Muniz sinks one of two straight three point shots in the Wildcats' 62-55 OT win over the Mustangs in the opening round of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 26 at Reynolds High School.

It's been quite a while since West Stokes advanced this deep in the Class 2-A playoffs.

The Wildcats last reached the fourth round during the 2011-12 season, ending in a 74-60 loss to state runner-up Waxhaw Cuthbertson. West Stokes defeated No. 7 Hendersonville 74-55 on Saturday led by Elan Muniz's 25 points. Muniz was one of four seniors to score in double figures.

Shelby advanced to the fourth round, for the fourth time in five seasons, with an 80-60 win over No. 6 North Davidson. Coach Aubrey Hollifield of the Golden Lions, whose team last reached the Class 2-A West Region final in 2012-13, claimed his 300th career victory.

