Winston-Salem Prep Mount Tabor Boys Bball

Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) shoots a 3-pointer over Mount Tabor sophomore guard Finley Simmons (14) in the third quarter of a nonconference boys basketball game on Dec. 13.

Winston-Salem Prep is another step closer to vying for a Class 1-A state title in what would be its eighth appearance since 2008.

T.J. Mills, a 6-foot-2 junior, has led the Phoenix, averaging more than 16 points. Stephen Minor, the team's senior captain, scored 31 points in a 71-51 win Saturday against No. 7 North Rowan, which reached the Class 1-A West Region final last season.

Seniors Demetrius Washington and Anthony Phipps have averaged roughly 19 points for Mountain Island Charter, which opened its doors in 2010. Under Coach Robert Price, the Raptors have carved out their deepest postseason run in program history. Mountain Island Charter has scored 80 or more points in seven straight games, including against No. 6 Starmount in the third round.

