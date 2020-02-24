East Surry is coming off its first conference tournament title since 2008 with its win over Winston-Salem Prep.

Quincy Smith had a game-high 22 points, his best game of his senior season, in that 63-61 victory in the Northwest 1-A final. Jefferson Boaz, the 6-foot-8 North Carolina signee for football, has averaged 24.8 points.

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson, led by first-year coach Steven Jones, last won a playoff game during the 2013-14 season.

