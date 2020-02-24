Atkins plays host to a Class 2-A first-round game for the second straight season.
The Camels, who entered the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A tournament as the No. 2 seed, dropped their final matchup against West Stokes, the No. 2 program in the Class 2-A West. Yusef Suggs Jr. scored a team-high 22 points with Avante Matthews, a 6-foot-5 senior captain, adding 11.
Logan Threatt, a 6-foot-2 junior, has averaged 21.6 points for Belmont South Point, which has a program-tying victory total.
