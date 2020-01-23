Parkland West Stokes basketball

Camien Shell

Mount Tabor faces its next big hurdle as the team attempts to remain undefeated.

Six Piedmont Triad 3-A games will remain after tonight.

Junior Camian Shell, a 5-foot-10 point guard, has led the Mustangs with 21.5 points per game. Omari Bolden, a 6-foot-2 junior, averages more than 18 points; his season high of 29 occurred in a 87-56 win over Walkertown on Dec. 6.

Mount Tabor defeated West Stokes, a Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A heavyweight, 55-41 on Monday at Spartan Gym. Finley Simmons had a team-high 16 points for MaxPreps' No. 7 team in North Carolina across all classifications.

