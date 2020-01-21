Mount Airy, having won four straight games, travels to play Winston-Salem Prep tonight.
The Granite Bears began Northwest 1-A play with two wins — the first resulting in a 48-46 overtime win over North Stokes on Jan. 10. Senior Jordan Newsome, a 5-foot-11 guard, has averaged more than 11 points per game — three players have averaged in double figures — for Mount Airy this season. The Granite Bears are currently tied for first place in conference standings with Winston-Salem Prep.
The Phoenix lost 85-73 to Browns Summit Piedmont Classical on Saturday in the BigShots.net MLK Tourney Town Showcase at Greensboro Smith. Junior Troy Mills, a 6-foot-2 guard, has averaged more than 15 points per game.
