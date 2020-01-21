Winston-Salem Prep Atkins bkb

Winston-Salem Prep’s T.J. Mills drives to the basket between Atkins’ Jahleel DeBerry (left) and Chris Beam in the semifinals of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 at Reynolds High School.

Mount Airy, having won four straight games, travels to play Winston-Salem Prep tonight.

The Granite Bears began Northwest 1-A play with two wins — the first resulting in a 48-46 overtime win over North Stokes on Jan. 10. Senior Jordan Newsome, a 5-foot-11 guard, has averaged more than 11 points per game — three players have averaged in double figures — for Mount Airy this season. The Granite Bears are currently tied for first place in conference standings with Winston-Salem Prep.

The Phoenix lost 85-73 to Browns Summit Piedmont Classical on Saturday in the BigShots.net MLK Tourney Town Showcase at Greensboro Smith. Junior Troy Mills, a 6-foot-2 guard, has averaged more than 15 points per game.

