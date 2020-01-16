Smith's Golden Eagles have scored more than 74 points in three straight wins since a loss to Greensboro Day in the HAECO Invitational championship on Dec. 28. Three players have averaged double figures for Smith, including Silas Mason, a 3-star prospect per 247Sports, averaging more than 20 points per game.

Mount Tabor defeated Western Guilford and Greensboro Dudley last week to start Piedmont Triad 3-A play. The Spartans have scored exactly 1,000 points this season and are outscoring opponents by nearly 21 points per game.

