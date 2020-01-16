It's been a little less than a month since Glenn, in an early tie for first place in the Central Piedmont, incurred its last loss.
That came in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 28, a 51-50 decision to North Forsyth, before the Bobcats won their next three games. Jeremiah Scales even scored 19 points in the team's victory over East Forsyth on Jan. 10.
Davie County dropped its first conference game to Reynolds, which shares that first-place spot with Glenn, on Dec. 7. Senior Brooks Johnson, a 6-foot-3 captain, scored in double figures during that loss and in a 47-36 win over West Forsyth. He combined for 24 points, as sophomore Za'Haree Maddox scored 11 in each game.
