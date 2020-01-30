Winston-Salem Prep Bishop McGuinness Boys Bball

Bishop McGuinness’ Rhett Spencer (front) controls a loose ball in front of Winston-Salem Prep’s Zaire Patterson on Tuesday.

East Surry is tied for second place in the Northwest 1-A with Mount Airy.

The Villains had a close 60-52 loss Tuesday night to Winston-Salem Prep, the league leader. Despite what Coach Josh Thompson agreed has been a choppy season, it was a solid performance with Noah Allred and Dawson McAlhany each scoring 18 points each.

Jefferson Boaz, a 6-foot-8 senior, has led East Surry averaging 21.7 points. Senior Quincy Smith has averaged 13.5.

