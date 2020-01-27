EastTaborGallery

East Forsyth junior Jordan Timmons (1) dribbles into defense from Mount tabor junior Daniel Fulp (4).

The teams last met in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 27 — a 67-59 win by Reynolds.

Reynolds and East Forsyth are part of a three-way tie for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A with six games remaining. Caden Davis, a 6-foot-4 junior, has averaged more than 15.8 points for the Demons.

East Forsyth, in its most recent game, defeated Davie County 53-37 on Jan. 23. Junior Jordan Timmons scored a game-high 14 points, with Will Rhoades adding 12 and Jalen Thorns chipping in 11.

