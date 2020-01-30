Just a few weeks ago, the Demons’ 69-50 victory over Davie County was the start of stability as the team navigated conference play.

Reynolds, now the top team in the Central Piedmont 4-A, went on a four-game winning streak. Caden Davis and Tyreik Leach have averaged 15.6 and 14.6 points, respectively, through 18 games.

Davie County, which is tied for second place with East Forsyth and Glenn, defeated Reagan 59-54 on Tuesday in Mocksville with Za’Haree Maddox, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, scoring a team-high 17 points.

