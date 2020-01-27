Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament

Winston-Salem Prep's Troy Mills shoots over Parkland defense in the semifinals of the Myers Tire Bracket of the Frank Spencer Basketball Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at Joel Coliseum. 

The last matchup between Bishop McGuinness and Winston-Salem Prep was close — with plenty at stake.

The Villains got a 56-53 road win on March 2, advancing to the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region semifinals. It was the first time Bishop McGuinness knocked off Winston-Salem Prep since 2009 — both seasons ending in state titles.

Troy Mills, a 6-foot-2 junior, has averaged more than 16 points per game for the Phoenix, which currently sits atop standings in the Northwest 1-A. Stephen Minor, a 6-foot senior, has averaged more than 13 points.

Bishop McGuinness is tied for third in conference standings with East Surry after a 66-54 loss to Mount Airy on Friday night. Four players scored in double figures — including Noah Allred's team-high 13 points.

