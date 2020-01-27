The last matchup between Bishop McGuinness and Winston-Salem Prep was close — with plenty at stake.
The Villains got a 56-53 road win on March 2, advancing to the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region semifinals. It was the first time Bishop McGuinness knocked off Winston-Salem Prep since 2009 — both seasons ending in state titles.
Troy Mills, a 6-foot-2 junior, has averaged more than 16 points per game for the Phoenix, which currently sits atop standings in the Northwest 1-A. Stephen Minor, a 6-foot senior, has averaged more than 13 points.
Bishop McGuinness is tied for third in conference standings with East Surry after a 66-54 loss to Mount Airy on Friday night. Four players scored in double figures — including Noah Allred's team-high 13 points.
