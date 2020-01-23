The two teams are tied for second place in the Northwest 1-A.
Bishop McGuinness lost its first conference game to North Stokes 72-58 on Jan. 17 with sophomore Dawson McAlhany scoring 21 points and Noah Allred chipping in 17. The Villains beat South Stokes on Tuesday.
Mount Airy has lost two straight games — to Winston-Salem Prep, the top team in the conference, and to North Davidson on Wednesday. Brooks Sizemore, Jordan Newsome and Caden Fitzgibbons have averaged in double figures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.