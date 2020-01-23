BMNSBball

Bishop McGuinness sophomore Dawson McAlhany (3) grabs a rebound.

The two teams are tied for second place in the Northwest 1-A.

Bishop McGuinness lost its first conference game to North Stokes 72-58 on Jan. 17 with sophomore Dawson McAlhany scoring 21 points and Noah Allred chipping in 17. The Villains beat South Stokes on Tuesday.

Mount Airy has lost two straight games — to Winston-Salem Prep, the top team in the conference, and to North Davidson on Wednesday. Brooks Sizemore, Jordan Newsome and Caden Fitzgibbons have averaged in double figures.

