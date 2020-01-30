Atkins defeated North Forsyth 61-52 on Jan. 3 with Avante Matthews and Jalante Edwards scoring in double figures at home.
Atkins is tied for first place in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A with West Stokes, which the team knocked off on Tuesday.
Since a loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 22, ending with Isaac Spainhour’s 3-pointer with two seconds left, North Forsyth won win its next two conference games against Walkertown and Carver.
