Nakia Weston (1, from left), Tyler Lamonte (21) and Jaylyn Gathings (4) of Glenn celebrate the Bobcats' 57-49 victory over the East Forsyth Eagles in the Pepsi Bracket final game of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Jacee Busick (20) and Jaylyn Gathings (4) of Glenn celebrate after a foul was called on East Forsyth in the second quarter Wednesday night.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Jacee Busick (20) of Glenn reaches for a rebound over Erin Hall (24) of East Forsyth.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Nakia Weston of Glenn shoots over Natalie Axtell in the third quarter of the Pepsi Bracket championship of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Destiny Long of East Forsyth shoots while pressured by Jaylyn Gathings of Glenn.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Iycez Adams of Glenn dribbles the ball up the court with Destiny Long and Trinity Hairston trailing her.
The Glenn girls basketball team felt like it had something to prove after losing in the semifinals of the Pepsi Bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic to Forbush.
After a year of having to stew over that, the second-seeded Bobcats had some redemption Wednesday night after they clawed past their Central Piedmont 4-A and Kernersville rivals, No. 4 East Forsyth 57-49 Wednesday night at Atkins.
"Man, it's a long time coming. This feels great," Coach Melvin Heggie of the Bobcats (4-0) said. "It feels really good."
This is the first Garber championship for Glenn since 2002.
"You see all of the alumni here," Heggie said. "This was built over the past seven years when I first took this job. It's built every year. We had an opportunity in (2015). Ran into a really tough Winston-Salem Prep team, and we clawed our way back and we got a chance to get it tonight."
Jacee Busick, a senior who has signed to play in college at Charlotte next year, led the Bobcats with 24 points. She and teammate Iycez Adams, who scored 10 points, were named co-MVPs and were named to the All-Tournament team.
"It feels great," said Busick, who transferred to Glenn from Surry Central before her sophomore year. "I think it's something that we've been wanting to do for the past four years, and just to get it as a senior is just an amazing feeling because I love this team and it's been great."
Adams, a junior who transferred to Glenn from Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point after last season, echoed Busick.
"I wasn't here last year, but to hear about it, I was like, 'Dang...Let's keep going. Let's make a difference. Let's change it.'"
The Eagles (2-1) were in a similar situation as the Bobcats because they haven't won the Garber since 2003. However, the Eagles will play the Bobcats at least two more times this season.
"Our conference is really difficult," said second-year Coach Aaron Grier of East Forsyth. "Any given day someone can be beat, but from what we have and what I've seen within conference, if we continue to build on our program and get better it's going down to West (Forsyth), Glenn and ourselves."
The win for Glenn was made even sweeter because it defeated its cross-town rivals.
"I know it was for the girls, for sure, because to get it in the cross-town rivalry, man," Heggie said. "I try to compartmentalize a lot, and I look at as this is a game in November. This is a game in November that that means way more to everybody else outside of our locker room and us. Don't make this bigger than what it is."
Glenn led 33-23 after Alivia Evans made a layup with 5:35 left in the third quarter. However, East Forsyth came back and took a lead after Monay Galloway hit a layup at the buzzer to take a 42-41 lead. The Bobcats quickly answered and took the lead for good after Busick banked in a shot with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter to take a 43-42 lead.
"I think we knew that we didn't want to lose this game," Busick said. "We have all our alumni here who helped build this program, so to win this for us, win this for them, we knew coming into that fourth quarter we weren't going to lose this game."
Despite the loss both Monay Galloway and Erin Hall made the All-Tournament team after scoring 15 and 13 points respectively. "I think we were rushing a lot of our transition when we had opportunities to extend the lead," he said. "It was like we couldn't get over that hump to expand the lead when we came back to take the lead."
But for Glenn, it's time to celebrate the moment.
"Us winning this game depended on how we took that punch," Heggie said. "If we took and stayed down, or if we took it, blocked, shook it off and refocus, compose ourselves, and just go play the brand of basketball that we want to play."
In the third-place game, Parkley Hennings scored 19 points to help No. 3 Forbush defeat No. 1 West Forsyth.
Kyndall Ellison added 13 points for the Falcons (2-1), Nicole Scott, who was named All-Tournament, scored 11
Shakira Baskerville led the Titans (2-2) with 26 points and Maddie Scheier scored 10.
GLENN 57, EAST FORSYTH 49
E. Forsyth;7;14;21;7−;49
Glenn;10;16;15;16;−;57
East Forsyth (2-1): Hoover 5, Axtell 8, Monay Galloway 15, Simes 5, Long 3, Erin Hall 13
