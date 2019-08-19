Bishop McGuinness East Surry Football

Bishop McGuinness sophomore running back Daniel Cancro fumbles the ball while tackled by an East Surry defender in the first quarter of a Northwest 1-A football game Friday night, Oct. 5, 2018, at Bishop McGuinness High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Cardinals defeated the Villains, 56-7. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20181006w_spt_bishopfootball

Coach: Charlie Jones

2018 record: 8-5 (3-2 Northwest 1-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 1-A playoff performance: Second round (34-3 loss to Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson)

Standout returners: Daniel Cancro, RB (1,595 yards rushing, 17 touchdowns); Will Yow, OL (statistics not available); Kahner Hartley, OL (statistics not available)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Central Davidson

Aug. 30: vs. Community School of Davidson

Sept. 6: at West Wilkes

Sept. 13: vs. Walkertown

Sept. 20: vs. Atkins

Sept. 27: at Bartlett Yancey

Oct. 11: at East Surry

Oct. 18: vs. North Stokes

Oct. 25 vs. South Stokes

Nov. 1: at Mount Airy

Nov. 8: at Winston-Salem Prep

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Recommended for you

Load comments