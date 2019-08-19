Coach: Charlie Jones
2018 record: 8-5 (3-2 Northwest 1-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 1-A playoff performance: Second round (34-3 loss to Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson)
Standout returners: Daniel Cancro, RB (1,595 yards rushing, 17 touchdowns); Will Yow, OL (statistics not available); Kahner Hartley, OL (statistics not available)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. Central Davidson
Aug. 30: vs. Community School of Davidson
Sept. 6: at West Wilkes
Sept. 13: vs. Walkertown
Sept. 20: vs. Atkins
Sept. 27: at Bartlett Yancey
Oct. 11: at East Surry
Oct. 18: vs. North Stokes
Oct. 25 vs. South Stokes
Nov. 1: at Mount Airy
Nov. 8: at Winston-Salem Prep