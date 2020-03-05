Scouting report: Weldon Chargers
The No. 9 Bishop McGuinness girls basketball team will take on No. 3 Weldon at 2 p.m. today when the NCHSAA Class 1-A East Region boys basketball final tips off at Minges Coliseum at East Carolina in Greenville.
Here’s a glance at Weldon’s season.
The big picture: The Chargers, under Coach Grady Williams, last advanced to a Class 1-A East Region final on March 3, 2018. That resulted in a 68-51 loss to Pamlico County — the Hurricanes’ second of three state title game appearances dating to 2017 — at Capel Arena in Fayetteville. On the Chargers’ current 12-player roster, seven were on that regional team two years ago.
Road to regional: Weldon routed No. 2 Henderson Vance Charter, just its second loss of the season, 50-34 on March 3 in the fourth round of the playoffs. The Chargers haven’t lost a game since Nov. 23, falling 52-44 to Knightdale.
Players to watch: Senior Skylah Travis, a 6-foot-3 Old Dominion signee, averages about 21 points and 11 rebounds a game. Tecara Ashe, a 5-8 senior, averages 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and six assists. Junior Taniyah Washington averages nearly 10 points; she scored 14 in the win over Vance Charter.
