KERNERSVILLE — The Bishop McGuinness soccer team celebrated Senior Night with its most important win of the season.
Liam McCann and Emilio Leon scored second-half goals and the Villains held off Mount Airy 3-2 in a Northwest 1-A Conference thriller on Tuesday night.
The win came 24 hours after Mount Airy had defeated Bishop McGuinness 2-1 in double overtime in Mount Airy. The two teams finished tied for the league title.
Bishop McGuinness and Mount Airy will now play a 10-round penalty kick shootout on Friday at South Stokes High School. The time of the shootout has been tentatively scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The winner will be declared the Northwest 1-A Conference champion and receive the league’s top seed for the NCHSAA playoffs. The loser will be the runner-up and receive a much lower seed.
The Villains (10-5-3, 5-1) played without captain Ethan Hodges and key reserve Jake Ledbetter, who both received red cards at Mount Airy on Monday night and were forced to sit out this game. Both Hodges and Ledbetter are seniors.
“It was very disappointing (to lose both Hodges and Ledbetter) but it says so much about this team that they can still step up after playing them last night in a hostile environment and giving everything they had,” said Villains coach Neil Hodges, the father of Ethan Hodges. “And tonight they gave even more which is just phenomenal for this soccer team.”
Bishop McGuinness took a 2-0 lead early in the second half when McCann blasted a shot into the Mount Airy goal from 25 yards out. McCann nearly scored a second goal later in the half, but his shot was blocked in front of the goal. Emilio Leon scored on the rebound for a 3-1 lead at the 16:07 mark.
“I shot it right at the goalkeeper and the goalkeeper just hit it up and at this point it was a complete scramble,” McCann said. “Emilio (Leon) is so tall, he just got right in there and headed the ball into the back of the left corner.”
Ben Ritzel opened the scoring for Bishop McGuinness with a 10-yard shot from the left side at the 32:50 mark of the first half. It was the only goal for either team in the opening 40 minutes of play.
“It was important to get one (a goal) early and set the tone and grab the momentum,” Ritzel said. “We wanted to let them know this was our house and I think we did that tonight even though most of us were coming off only about four hours of sleep after (Monday’s night game at Mount Airy).”
The Granite Bears (20-1, 5-1) scored both of their goals in the second half — Luis Tena at the 24:18 mark and Jackson Tumbarello at 10:20.
Coach Will Hurley of Mount Airy acknowledged that this was a tough game to lose, which spoiled a perfect season.
“Yeah, we had our chances,” he said. “We just didn’t finish. It’s no secret we just don’t play very well here. We never have. I don’t know what it is.”
McGuinness played a tough schedule this season, with three games against Forsyth County powers North Forsyth, Reagan and Glenn, along with three of the better teams in Guilford County — Western Guilford, Greensboro Page and Greensboro Grimsley.
Hodges thinks playing against such strong competition pays off in the end.
“I think (the schedule) really does help us in a game like this,” he said. “Overall it prepares us for games that we really need to win. This team is definitely battle tested.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.