Lydia Cortes and Michelle Petrangeli of Bishop McGuinness lost in the NCHSAA Class 1-A girls tennis doubles championship Saturday to Franklin Academy’s Anisah Sison and Abby Armstead 7-5, 7-6 (6) at Cary Tennis Park.

Cortes and Petrangeli reached the final by defeated Vedika Birla and Lauren McClure of Raleigh Charter 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. Sison and Armstead defeated East Surry’s Sarah Mann and Tara Martin 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

In Class 2-A also at Cary Tennis Park, Jessica Fuchs of Oak Grove lost to Carrboro’s Lauren Baddour 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5 in the single semifinals. Baddour defeated McCullough Perry of Hendersonville 6-0, 6-4 in the singles championship.

The Oak Grove doubles team of Marlie Stephenson and Chloe Bethea lost to Newton Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals. Wolgemuth and Cummings defeated Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley and Anna Trace of Hendersonville 6-0, 6-3 in the championship.

