KERNERSVILLE — Practice makes perfect — or at least close to it.
Feeling like his Bishop McGuinness girls had some off-nights shooting the basketball in their past few games, Coach Brian Robinson had his team spend extra time in practice last Friday and this Monday, working on shooting.
It paid off.
The Lady Villains played bombs away last night against a Manteo High School team that left Dare County at 8:30 a.m. and traveled 283 miles aboard a school bus to get flattened in the first round of the Class 1-A state basketball playoffs.
Six different McGuinness players hit a total of 16 3-point shots, and the Lady Villains, 21-4, forced 29 turnovers in a 61-25 rout of the visiting Redskins.
“In the games we’ve lost this season, we haven’t shot the ball well,” Robinson said. “A lot of that is confidence. We worked on a lot of shooting the last couple of days — Friday when we didn’t have school, and Monday. We were fortunate that the ball went in tonight. We hit that first one, and it got us going.”
In fact, the Lady VIllains hit five of their first seven shots, two of them 3-pointers, and they scored the game’s first 18 points. It was 21-5 at the end of the first quarter and 40-18 at halftime, with McGuinness hitting 14 of 28 from the field, including 7 of 16 from 3-point range.
But the best news might have come about 30 minutes after the Lady Villains’ game ended. They faced the possibility of a 333-mile trip on Thursday if Cape Hatteras High School won its first-round game last night. Instead, the Hurricanes were upset by River Mill Academy, so McGuinness will play a second-round game at home.
“We’re thankful to still be playing. We’ll play anywhere,” Robinson said. “We don’t care where it is.
“I thought we played well. The key was to get out to an early start like we did. It’s all about confidence. We shook off last week (a loss in the Northwest 1-A semifinals to Mount Airy). We’re so young some of the girls don’t understand everything that’s going on.”
McGuinness’ sister act, sharpshooting Charlie and Tate Chappell, took turns driving stakes into the Redskins’ hearts, combining for 27 points. Tate Chappell scored the game’s first two baskets, Charlie Chappell scored from outside, then Tate Chappell dropped in a 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the first quarter that made it 12-0 and another bucket at the 3:19 mark for a 14-0 lead.
Charlie Chappell had a 3-pointer in the second quarter, then three 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 14 points.
Coach Brad Creef of Manteo, which finished 10-9, said his team was overwhelmed by the Lady Villains’ start.
“They hit us hard in the mouth at the start,” he said. “I think we underestimated them. They’re well-coached, and they played well. But we’ve got to put the ball in the basket better than we did.”
MAN;5;13;3;4;--;25
BMG;21;19;8;13;--;61
Manteo — Selby 3, Daniels 5, Leary 5, Bailey 4, Riberio 2, Gregory 2, Mallory 4.
Bishop McGuinness — Moya 4, Charlie Chappell 14, Davis 8, Williams 1, Kreuter 7, Tate Chappell 13, Deal 4, Petrangelo 8, Role 2.
Records: Manteo 10-9, Bishop McGuinness 21-4.
