GREENVILLE — After rebounding from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, the Bishop McGuinness girls basketball team fell to Weldon 42-40 in the Class 1-A East Region final.
The Villians end their second at 24-5. Weldon, thanks to a second-chance basket by Skylah Travis with 2.7 seconds remaining, advances to the state championship on March 14.
“It was an unfortunate bounce for us and their best player made a play,” Villains head coach Brian Robinson said. “You have to give them credit and we wish them the best of luck next week. But I’m proud of these girls and what they did for this team and our program.”
While they fell short of their ultimate goal, Robinson said this team has been one of his favorites.
“I told the girls that all year. They gave me everything they had all year long. I know they are a young group and we didn’t make any excuses about that,” Robinson said. “They gave it everything we had because they wanted to get the program back to the way it used to be.”
The Villains graduate two seniors, Mary Davis and Lily Role, while the remainder of the roster will return next season, including junior guard Michelle Petrangeli, who averaged just more than 10 points per game this season scored six points today.
“It took us a little while to learn how to handle (this stage),” Petrangeli said. “I'm just hoping next year I can get us even further and lead the team and help everyone understand we aren’t going to play anymore moments and we are going to keep playing the game.”
Villains freshman forward Tate Chappell led all scorers with 16 points, including a seven-point first quarter, and twin freshman Charley Chappell added eight second-half points and dished out three assists.
“As freshman, they really stepped up this year," Petrangeli said. "I was really proud of the way they have handled this season after playing in eighth-grade. As the game went on today, they really stepped up for us, and I’m really excited to see what they can do next year.”
After jumping to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Villains struggled to score, shooting just 24 percent in the half. Tate Chappell scored with 5:15 left in the second quarter to give Bishop McGuinness a 16-12 lead, but the Villains did not score again until the third quarter and did not make a field goal until Charley Chappell made a layup with 4:38 to go in the third.
“We got the shots and they weren’t falling for whatever reason,” Robinson said. “We kept playing. They had a choice, they had a choice to quit or choice to keep moving on and they kept moving on.”
Robinson added that the team's inexperience showed at times.
“Our program is an experienced program, but for this group, this is the first time in that water,” Robinson said. “I know they really wanted it bad and sometimes when you want it too bad, you try too hard. Hopefully we can use this as fuel for next year.”
