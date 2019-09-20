KERNERSVILLE — The breakthrough that Bishop McGuinness had been hoping for finally materialized.
The Villains ended a four-game losing streak and bagged their first victory of the season by beating Atkins 7-0 on Friday night. But it was far from easy.
“I’ve heard it said that if you can play defense and shut the other team out, you always have a chance,” said Coach Charlie Jones of Bishop McGuinness. “Tonight, the defense was really outstanding, and we did just enough offensively to help pull us through.”
The critical difference came during the waning moments of the third quarter and first four minutes of the fourth. The Villains methodically moved the chains on an 11-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Risdon Williams connecting with Noah Allred on a crossing route for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 8:45 to go in the game.
Williams and Daniel Cancro proved to be a formidable rushing duo for Bishop McGuinness. For the game, they finished with a combined 119 rushing yards. On that decisive drive, the Villains got a boost from an Atkins personal foul penalty and gave them a first down at the Camels’ 20. Three plays later, Allred had the game-winning reception.
“In the first half we had some confusion on the offensive line, and we couldn’t do much of anything,” said Jones. “Each week this team has improved. With the running game, short passing game and defense, maybe that’s the formula that works best for this team.”
Atkins caused the Villains’ home crowd to go through some anxious with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Camels started from their own 5-yard line, and they drove all the way to the Bishop McGuiness 4 in a matter of seconds.
Jacob Torres hooked up with four different receivers as Atkins made a valiant comeback attempt. Joseph Walker came close to scoring a touchdown on a post pattern, but he was tackled just short of the Villains goal line by Andrew Budzinski.
On the game’s final play, Torres (168 passing yards) encountered a heavy pass rush and he ended up underthrowing his intended receiver.
“We didn’t seize the opportunities we had,” said Coach David Hamlin of Atkins. “But there’s no doubt in my mind that we’re going to be all right. When they scored, we didn’t lose our poise and we fought to the very last second. I saw a lot of growth and maturity in this game.”
Neither team was able to sustain any semblance of offensive efficiency in the first half, which ended in a scoreless tie. Yet, both teams had an opportunity to put points on the board, but both came up empty.
Midway through the first quarter, Jawaun Archie bolted past the kick coverage on a 59-yard punt return for an apparent touchdown. But the score was wiped out by a block in the back penalty on the Camels.
Bishop McGuinness put together a promising drive over the final 90 seconds of the second quarter and reached Atkins’ 16-yard line. But on fourth down, however, Walker deflected Williams’ pass in the left corner of the end zone which was intended for Allred.
Atkins 0 0 0 0 – 0
B. McGuinness 0 0 0 7 – 7
BM — Noah Allred 14 pass from Risdon Williams (Thomas Markun kick)
Records: Atkins 1-3; Bishop McGuinness 1-4
