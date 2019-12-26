It was a good day to be an underdog in the opening round of the Pepsi Bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic at Bryson Gym on Thursday — particularly for teams in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A Conference.
No. 7 Atkins upset No. 2 Reynolds 75-72 on the Demons’ home floor behind 18 points from Avante Matthews, 14 from Michael Conrad and 10 from Chris Beam. The Camels’ win came on the heels of No. 5 West Stokes’ 62-55 overtime win against Parkland, the No. 4 seed and defending champion.
Atkins moves on to play in the semifinals today at 5 p.m. against No. 3 seed Winston-Salem Prep, a 72-46 winner against East Forsyth.
West Stokes will take on No. 1 seed Mount Tabor, which coasted to a 75-49 win against Reagan in the first quarterfinal on Thursday behind 18 points from Jakob Moore, 12 from Davis Blackwell, and 11 from Jordan Hunter, at 3 p.m.
“This is exciting for our conference,” said Coach Marlon Brim of Atkins. “It just shows that our teams can win in this bracket if our kids believe and play their game.”
Coach Dan Spainhour of West Stokes, whose teams have won two Spencer titles (2011 in Champion Bracket as a No 7 seed, 2013 in the Pepsi as a No. 3 seed), appreciates the opportunity to play in this tournament each year.
“We love it,” Spainhour said. “It gives us a chance to play against quality opponents in a win-or-go-home type-of-atmosphere.”
Atkins trailed 32-29 at halftime until it exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to lead 56-48 heading into the fourth.
Reynolds, fueled by a game-high 29 points from Caden Davis and 20 from Tyreik Leach was able to cut the lead to three twice in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
“I think our kids played with more energy in the second half,” Brim said. “I’ve been telling them the whole week that energy for four quarters would be the difference. We attacked their press with some success. We do that in practice every day. We tell our guys to attack the rim when we break the press and we did a good job of doing that tonight.”
West Stokes led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, building a 42-24 lead before Parkland stormed back.
The Mustangs trimmed the deficit to 47-39 at the end of the third quarter and took a 48-47 lead with 6:22 left following a 9-0 run to open the fourth.
The Wildcats (6-0)), managed to score just two points in the fourth—two free throws by Luke Mickey with 5:11 left that gave West a 49-48 lead.
Parkland tied the game at 49 with 4:39 left on a free throw by Camian Shell (20 points), who scored all 10 of the Mustangs’ points in the fourth quarter.
After forcing a West turnover, Parkland was able to hold the ball over the last four minutes of the game until it missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Isaac Spainhour made two straight jump shots for West to open overtime to build a lead it would not relinquish.
Mickey finished with 23 points to lead the Wildcats, while Spainhour added 17 and Elan Muniz, who is nursing a sore hip, came off the bench to score 12 on four 3-pointers.
“I think we had seven or eight straight possession during their run where we didn’t get a shot off,” Dan Spainhour said. “We were just trying to hang on and then the game changed back for us when they held the ball at the end. We were fortunate. And in overtime, that’s where I really applaud our guys. Isaac (Spainhour) got those two big pull ups and we just kept going and found a way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.