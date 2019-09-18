Nothing has gone right so far this season for Bishop McGuinness. The Villains have been outscored 182-49 this season with the closest game being a 28-14 loss on Aug. 30 to Community School of Davidson.
Atkins lost to West Iredell 42-0 in the season opener, but it bounced back the next week and defeated Chatham Central 41-40 in double overtime. After a week off following the Chatham Central win, the Camels played host to Eden Morehead last week and lost 40-0.
Atkins opens WPAC 2-A play next week with a home game against Forbush.
