Bishop McGuinness East Surry Football (copy)

Running back Daniel Cancro (21) is a junior playing running back for struggling Bishop McGuinness.

Nothing has gone right so far this season for Bishop McGuinness. The Villains have been outscored 182-49 this season with the closest game being a 28-14 loss on Aug. 30 to Community School of Davidson.

Atkins lost to West Iredell 42-0 in the season opener, but it bounced back the next week and defeated Chatham Central 41-40 in double overtime. After a week off following the Chatham Central win, the Camels played host to Eden Morehead last week and lost 40-0.

Atkins opens WPAC 2-A play next week with a home game against Forbush.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments