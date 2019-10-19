Prep playoffs pairings

NCHSAA girls dual-team tennis

(Area teams, second round, must be played by Tuesday)

Class 4-A West

Lake Norman (11-2) at Reagan (13-0), Mon., 4:30

Class 2-A West

Oak Grove (12-2) at Forbush (14-3), Tue., 4 p.m.

West Wilkes (13-2) at Salisbury (13-0), Tue., 4 p.m.

Class 1-A West

Mount Airy (14-4) at Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (18-0), Tue., 4 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness (13-1) at East Wilkes (17-1), Tue., 4 p.m.

NCISAA soccer

(Area teams, quarterfinals, must be played by Saturday)

Class 3-A

Calvary Day 2, Asheville School 0

FCD 3, Concord First Assembly 2 (OT)

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 5 Gaston Christian (12-6) or No. 4 Coastal Christian (17-2-2) at No. 1 Calvary Day (14-0)

No. 3 FCD (12-5) vs. No. 2 Carmel Christian (17-0), Tue. 4 p.m.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments