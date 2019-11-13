Area known National Letters of Intent signings
(Area athletes)
Calvary Day: Trevor Wyatt (boys swimming, Gardner-Webb)
Davie County: Emma Patterson (softball, Guilford), Garrett Chandler (baseball, East Carolina), Aaron Williams (baseball, Catawba), Spencer Nifong (baseball, Mars Hill), Anthony Azar (baseball, Mars Hill), Joe Johnson (baseball, Guilford Tech)
East Forsyth: Caroline Woods (girls soccer, UNC Greensboro)
East Surry: Avery Tucker (swimming, Barton College), Grace Kiser (softball, Elon), Seth Keener (baseball, Wake Forest)
Forbush: Parkley Hennings (volleyball, Lenoir-Rhyne), Sommer Gray (softball, Catawba), Hope Grimes (girls basketball, Catawba), Nicole Scott (girls basketball, Catawba)
Glenn: Duncan Howard (baseball, Presbyterian), Michael Carico (baseball, Davidson), Hayden Ridenhour (baseball, Queens), Eli Cardwell (baseball, Nichols College), Nolan Blake (baseball, Guilford Tech), Maegan Blair (softball, Mars Hill), Natalie Hardin (softball, N.C. Central), Jacee Busick (girls basketball, Charlotte), Desmond Morgan (football, Charlotte)
North Davidson: Alex Lanier (girls soccer, Barton)
Oak Grove: Karli Jump (girls golf, Catawba), Grady Newton (boys golf, High Point), Anthony Bowen (football, The Citadel), Levi Perrell (baseball, Catawba), Griffyn Shelton (baseball, High Point), Carson Swaim (baseball, Mars Hill), Tanner Tesh (baseball, Wingate)
Reagan: Danny Beal (baseball, baseball), CJ Boyd (baseball, East Carolina), Karlee Easter (girls soccer, Belmont Abbey), Sophie Faircloth (girls soccer, Wake Forest), Adyson LeMay (girls lacrosse), Catawba), Hannah Smith (equestrian, Georgia)
Reynolds: Ryan Gallagher (baseball, Rhodes), Blake Brantley (boys golf, Yale)
South Stokes: Shemar Dalton (baseball, N.C. A&T)
Walkertown: Corbin Lanowitz (baseball, Boston College)
West Forsyth: Skyela Amsberry (girls track and field, Gardner-Webb), Will Atkins (boys track and field, cross country, Duke), Mason Ellis (boys track and field, Wake Forest), Madie Lichty (beach volleyball, Florida Gulf Coast), Liam Patterson (boys lacrosse, Queens), Joseph Pickens (boys lacrosse, Lees-McRae), Levi Smith (boys lacrosse, Maryville University (Mo.)), Brenna Weyant (volleyball, Rhodes)
