(Early signing period runs Dec. 18-20)

East Forsyth: Ahmani Marshall (football, Wake Forest)

East Surry: Jefferson Boaz (football, North Carolina), Stephen Gosnell (football, North Carolina), Dillon Mosley (football, N.C. State), Landon Stevens (football, North Carolina)

East Wilkes: Garrett Vernon (football, Wofford)

Glenn: Desmond Morgan (football, Charlotte)

Oak Grove: Anthony Bowen (football, The Citadel), Mason Grubbs (football, N.C. Central)

Reagan: Jonathan Egwuatu (football, William & Mary), Gabriel Hollingsworth (football, Columbia), D.J. Moyer (football, Elon)

West Forsyth: Isaiah Brooks (football, N.C. A&T)

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments