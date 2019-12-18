(Early signing period runs Dec. 18-20)
East Forsyth: Ahmani Marshall (football, Wake Forest)
East Surry: Jefferson Boaz (football, North Carolina), Stephen Gosnell (football, North Carolina), Dillon Mosley (football, N.C. State), Landon Stevens (football, North Carolina)
East Wilkes: Garrett Vernon (football, Wofford)
Glenn: Desmond Morgan (football, Charlotte)
Oak Grove: Anthony Bowen (football, The Citadel), Mason Grubbs (football, N.C. Central)
Reagan: Jonathan Egwuatu (football, William & Mary), Gabriel Hollingsworth (football, Columbia), D.J. Moyer (football, Elon)
West Forsyth: Isaiah Brooks (football, N.C. A&T)
