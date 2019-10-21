Six NCHSAA regional tournaments teed off Monday across the state, with several area girls golf teams competing in Class 3-A and Class 1-A/2-A.
In the Class 1-A/2-A Central Regional, Oak Grove won the tournament with a team score of 253 at Sapona Country Club in Lexington while Ledford finished third, shooting 274. Both teams qualified for the NCHSAA championship, which will be held Oct. 28-29 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club.
Both the Grizzlies’ team of Karli Jump, Sarah Stewart and Kaitlyn McDonell along with the Panthers’ team of Lauren Hackler, Ashley Limbacher and Madi Flynt qualified for the Class 1-A/2-A championship at Longleaf Golf and Family Club on Oct. 28-29.
Both Jump and East Wilkes’ Ava Tharpe shot 75 to tie for first place. Tharpe is one of 17 players to individually qualify for the championship. Emma Maddock and Ashley Longbottom will represent Oak Grove, individually qualifying as well.
Kirstyn Page of West Stokes, Rachel Fenner of South Stokes, Mattie Noonkester of Mount Airy, and Ashley Hardin of Ashe County also qualified individually. North Davidson, Bishop McGuinness and West Davidson are sending two players apiece to the state championship. Kylee Wenmoth and Kelsie Connor will represent North Davidson, Laney Wessels and Eliza Ofsanko will represent Bishop McGuinness, and Ainslee Conrad and Lexie Clontz will be there for West Davidson.
In the Class 3-A Central Regional, which took place at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield, Mount Tabor placed 11th out of 12 teams in the field. The Spartans, who were the only area team competing at the regional, finished with a team score of 344, behind Rockingham County which shot 239 to win the tournament.
The first round of the NCISAA girls golf championship was held Monday. In Division Two, Forsyth Country Day is in sixth place with 291 — the Furies’ three scores coming from Ava Gutshall, Sophie Scherer and Ana Calderon — at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.
