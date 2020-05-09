The N.C. Coaches Association released rosters Saturday for its East-West All-Star boys and girls basketball games, scheduled to tip off in the summer. Several area standouts were selected.
Isaac Spainhour of West Stokes was named to the boys team in the West coached by Sonny Scholfield of Statesville. Billy Martin, the head coach at Reynolds, was selected as an assistant. Glenn's Jacee Busick earned a roster spot for the girls team in the West led by Brad Mangum of West Caldwell.
The East-West All-Star games, which showcase outgoing seniors from the eastern and western portions of North Carolina, are scheduled for July 20 at Greensboro Coliseum.
Spainhour, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 17.2 points and five rebounds leading West Stokes to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs under longtime coach Dan Spainhour, who retired in March. It was the Wildcats' deepest playoff run since the 2010-11 season. Spainhour, was voted to the Journal's All-Northwest team for the third straight year, ending his career with a school-record 1,880 points.
Busick, listed as a 6-1 forward, led Glenn to claim a Central Piedmont 4-A title this season — its first conference championship since 1999. The Charlotte signee averaged 19.2 points and 11.3 rebounds en route to a third-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs during her final season.
That included earning the Journal's Mary Garber Award, given to the top girls player in the region. It was Busick's third All-Northwest nod.
Samage Teel, a combo guard who signed with Winston-Salem State, will also play in the boys game at Greensboro Coliseum.
Teel, who is 6-2 and signed with the Rams for this fall, will play for the West team. He’s a former star at Farmville Central who helped the Jaguars to a Class 2-A championship as a junior.
Farmville Central was supposed to play in the 2-A state championship game this season but the game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teel was ranked No. 60 in this year’s class in North Carolina by Phenom Hoop Report and was also being recruited by UNC Wilmington, James Madison and Presbyterian.
