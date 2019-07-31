East Surry is coming of its first appearance in the NCHSAA championship game.
The Cardinals lost 13 of 48 players off their roster to graduation. They also saw the departure of rising senior Stephen Gosnell, an N.C. State commit who doubled as a quarterback and wide receiver, and his younger brother, Benjamin. Both transferred to Carroll County (Va.) in January.
But East Surry has plenty of players returning.
That includes Jefferson Boaz, a rising senior and 3-star prospect per 247Sports as a tight end, who will once again take his spot at quarterback for the Cardinals; he shared that role with Gosnell in 2018.
Isaac Washington, a junior defensive tackle, also earned plenty of Division I interest in the offseason — enough to receive four scholarship offers from programs in the SEC and ACC. Those include Auburn, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and the latest being Tennessee, which he announced via Twitter on July 30.