Parkland, just a few months away from the possible return of football season amid the coronavirus outbreak, will be in search of a new head coach.
Laymarr Marshall, who took the helm of the Mustangs for a lone season, has stepped down according to a note posted to his Facebook profile on Friday afternoon. He cited "personal reasons" for the decision in his post.
"It was a truly agonizing decision," read Marshall's statement, which also thanked Linwood Jerald, the Mustangs' athletics director, and principal Spencer Hardy. "I have now been at Parkland for three years including the past year as the head coach. Those three years have been amongst the most special in my nearly 20-year career in education."
Marshall has served as an Exceptional Children teacher at the high school the past three years — even prior to his hiring as Martin Samek's replacement as head coach of the Mustangs in January 2019. Marshall led Parkland to a 9-4 season, a three-way tie for the Piedmont Triad 3-A title and second-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs.
Marshall, a 1994 Mount Tabor grad who played at Duke, arrived at Parkland after serving a season on Paul Nichols' staff as a running backs coach at Davidson. He replaced Samek, who spent six seasons with the Mustangs before resigning to become the head coach at Rolesville in December 2018. Marshall, prior to taking over at Parkland, was the head coach at Mount Tabor from 2008 to 2016 while compiling an 80-35 record — including three Central Piedmont 4-A titles.
