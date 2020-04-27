Adam Muse referenced an imprint left on the Reagan boys basketball program by Howard West and Jeff Overby. He'll now have the chance to leave his own mark with the Raiders.
Muse, after three seasons within the boys program at East Forsyth, was announced as the new head coach at Reagan this afternoon. He replaces Overby, who resigned in March citing personal reasons.
Muse, who said he was officially hired late last week, is the Raiders' third head coach dating to 2005 when the high school in Pfafftown opened. The 28-year-old son of longtime coach Andy Muse of Mount Tabor said he grew an interest for the role after the resignation of Overby, who led Reagan beginning in 2013. Muse was one of roughly 30 applicants, five of whom were interviewed, according to athletics director Alexis McCoy.
"People at that school love being at Reagan, and it has a rich basketball history," said Muse, who will be a career technical education teacher at Reagan. "You look back to Coach West and Coach Overby's teams. In the early years of their history, they had some really tough teams that won conference championships, (Frank Spencer Holiday Classic titles), things like that.
"That's what really drew Reagan to me."
Muse served as the interim head coach in 2019-20 with the Eagles, who finished 5-19. He took the role after two seasons under his uncle, Mike, who retired in October 2019 after more than 32 years as a teacher and coach, including nearly at decade at East Forsyth, with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Adam Muse is the third generation within the family to coach in Forsyth County. Tom Muse, the father of Andy and Mike, began coaching at Parkland in 1965 and retired 30 years later.
Overby stepped down during a season-ending review that included McCoy and principal Brad Royal. Overby, a social studies teacher, coached for 23 seasons, 17 alongside West, and compiled an 87-99 record with the Raiders.
He made his way to Reagan following West, the high school's first head coach in 2005. West returned to Reagan, serving as an assistant under Overby last season.
McCoy said the Raiders looked to hire a coach who could generate "excitement in the building."
"He's young and energetic," McCoy said of Muse. "His history in basketball at such a young age is tremendous."
Muse, a 2010 graduate of North Forsyth where the team won a conference title under Sean Vestal, served as a student manager and video coordinator under Coach Jason Capel at Appalachian State. He moved on to become a graduate assistant coach at Charlotte with Mark Price. Muse also served as an assistant with Andy Muse and the Spartans during the 2014-15 season.
Allen Plaster, the athletics director at East Forsyth, said a timetable to hire a coach has not been determined. He said, preferably, the position would be tied to a teaching role.
"I thought he laid some groundwork," Plaster said. "Kind of surprised he left. But, nonetheless, we're going to put it out there and do our best to find a quality individual to take that job."
And Muse looks to apply that added experience at Reagan.
"I gained a lot of valuable experience, not only last year, but the last three years," Muse said. "... I'll take that experience, build on it and go take it on to Reagan."
