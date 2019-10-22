Another Muse has been selected to take the helm of the East Forsyth basketball team — at least for the coming season.
Adam Muse, an assistant with the program for the past two seasons, was named the interim head coach Tuesday. Muse, 27, fills a position previously held by Mike Muse, Adam’s uncle. Mike Muse will retire at the end of October after more than 32 years as a teacher and coach in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — including nearly a decade at East Forsyth.
“Well, it means a lot,” Adam said. “Growing up in the gym at Mount Tabor and being there with my dad, watching my granddad coach, my uncle — and then eventually getting to coach with all three of them.
“I mean, I’ve been blessed to be around them my whole life and look up to them. Now it’s my turn to live out my dream.”
Adam grew up immersed in Piedmont Triad basketball. His father, Andy, has been the head coach at Mount Tabor since 1994 and got his 500th career victory on Feb. 28. Adam was an assistant with the Spartans during the 2014-15 season.
Since he was a kid, his goal has been to become a coach. He regularly went to his dad’s practices with the Spartans — sitting in the locker room with the team and attending games.
“It’s just a way of life,” Adam said. “Luckily, I’ve had that passion to continue pursuing it.”
The Muse legacy in the area actually began with Tom Muse, the father of Andy and Mike, and Adam’s grandfather. Tom Muse started coaching at Parkland in 1965 and retired 30 years later. The Parkland gym was dedicated in honor of Tom after his tenure concluded. The basketball court later bore his name, in 2016.
Adam played basketball at North Forsyth, graduating in 2010. He was the Vikings’ captain when the team finished at 19-7 and won a conference championship under Sean Vestal.
Muse went on to attend Appalachian State from 2010 to 2014. He was a student manager and video coordinator with the Mountaineers basketball team under Jason Capel. From 2015 to 2017, Muse was a graduate assistant coach at Charlotte, under Coach Mark Price.
According to Allen Plaster, the athletics director at East Forsyth, the timing of Mike’s retirement played a part in Adam’s selection. Mike, 58, informed the school of his retirement plans on Oct. 1 and, by North Carolina law, was required to give a 30-day notice.
His last day at East Forsyth is scheduled for next week. The Eagles start practice on Oct. 30 — the first day permitted by the NCHSAA for winter sports. Plaster said Adam’s knowledge of the program made him a solid fit.
“Adam has already been here a couple years, understands the program, understands the kids, understands the community,” said Plaster. “Moving forward, with basketball starting next week, we thought that was the logical move for us at this time.”
Adam said he had to make a decision — whether he’d take the college or high school coaching route — after his graduation from Charlotte. He said he felt it was his calling to head back to Forsyth County and carry on the legacy that his family forged.
That led him to join Mike, who was hired as the head coach at East Forsyth in 2012. Over the course of his uncle’s career in the county, Mike coached at Reynolds, North Forsyth, East Forsyth — and had a stint on staff with the Wake Forest basketball program. He spent three seasons under the late Skip Prosser and then Dino Gaudio.
Adam, along with Andy, Mike and Tom, was a recipient of the Service Through Sports Award presented by the Winston-Salem Dash on Aug. 3 at BB&T Ballpark.
Whether Adam will be named the permanent replacement for Mike “has yet to be determined,” Plaster said. He will remain in his role for this season.
“It’s hard to answer at this time,” said Plaster. “Just because of what’s going on right now, we just thought it was a best-case scenario. The way for us to go is name him the interim coach to get us through this year, and we’ll go from there.
“I’m not saying he won’t be our head coach, but I’ve not been able to go through any (hiring process).”
And according to Adam, the Eagles will have their core players returning. East Forsyth graduated five off its 14-player roster after last season’s 16-10 finish.
His hard work to get to this point has finally paid off.
“It’s really hard to put into words, the value of this job to me, because I’ve worked toward it my whole life,” he said.
