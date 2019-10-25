Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
PFAFFTOWN — It looked like it was going to be the same script for Reagan on Friday night against East Forsyth as it has been since the school opened in 2005.
That all changed when Shavon Revel caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth as Reagan defeated East Forsyth 21-17. It was the first time the Raiders have beaten Eagles in school history.
“It comes down to 15 years, Coach (Josh) McGee of (Reagan) has been coaching me the four years I’ve been starting here, and three in a row I’ve lost to them,” Hollingsworth said. “And this year, it’s awesome. It’s an awesome feeling to beat a team I’ve never beaten.”
The win also put Reagan (8-1, 2-1) right back in the thick of things in the Central Piedmont 4-A. Glenn (6-3, 2-1) defeated Davie County (5-4, 2-1) and West Forsyth (8-1, 2-1) defeated Reynolds, which sets up a four-way tie for first place between Reagan, Davie County, Glenn and West Forsyth.
“It’s nothing more special than just beating a conference opponent I’ve always wanted to beat,” Hollingsworth said. “We don’t really look at records during the week. We don’t really look at guys during the week. We watch film, we go out and we have our game plan.”
Andrew Conrad kicked a 20-yard field goal for the Eagles (7-2, 1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A to give them a 17-14 lead with 1:06 left in the game. However, the Raiders took possession at their own 36. Five plays later, Hollingsworth threw a perfectly-placed pass in the left corner of the end zone, and Revel snatched it for a 26-yard touchdown with 32.7 seconds left.
“I just went for it,” Revel said. “I had faith in the QB. I just went for the ball. I couldn’t let my team down.”
Hollingsworth said he knew Revel, who is 6-3, was going to make the catch for the go-ahead touchdown.
“Every time I let go of the ball, I know my receivers are going to catch it,” Hollingsworth said. “I never doubt. You know, all I do is put the ball high enough for his tall self to jump for it. And he went up and made a play, and that’s what we expect him to do every day.”
Although the Raiders went ahead 21-17 with 32.7 seconds left the Eagles still had at least a glimmer of hope, but they were pinned on their own 20 with 32.7 seconds left. Quarterback Ty Lyles slipped on the first play and lost 7 yards. The Eagles were also assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play to push them to the 8 with 8.8 seconds left.
“They made plays. We didn’t,” Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth said. “We drove down and made a great throw and catch. Hollingsworth’s a good quarterback and they made plays. I mean they’re a good team.
“We just couldn’t overcome a lot of our mistakes and stuff tonight. We’ve got a lot of soul-searching to do.”
East Forsyth, the defending NCHSAA Class 4-A state champion, is in fifth place in the Central Piedmont 4-A, but the Eagles are far from out of the conference race. East Forsyth plays host to Davie County next week and finishes the regular season in two weeks at Reynolds.
“In this conference, you’ve got to be ready to play,” Willert said. “And we’ve got another tough one on Friday at home, our last home one. We’ve got to find a way to win.”
As for Reagan, the Raiders have likely the toughest remaining schedule. The Raiders play at West Forsyth next week and finish at Davie County in two weeks.
“That’s the league,” McGee said. “I don’t know what else to say. That’s the league. It’s a battle every night.”
But still, although Reagan has had plenty of big wins in its brief history, but the Raiders said it meant more to defeat East Forsyth.
“I also think about the other 14 teams in Reagan football history that tried so hard to accomplish this goal,” McGee said. “Those teams have come really close and just came up short in the end. This win’s for all the past Reagan football players.”
East Forsyth;7;0;7;3;--;17
Reagan;0;7;7;7;--;21
EF – Ty Lyles 33 run (Andrew Conrad kick)
R – Shavon Revel 21 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (CJ Hill kick)
EF – Lyles 39 run (Conrad kick)
R – Tazhae Woods 7 run (Hill kick)
EF – Conrad 20 FG
R – Revel 26 pass from Hollingsworth (Hill kick)
Records – East Forsyth 7-2 (1-2 Central Piedmont 4-A), Reagan 8-1 (2-1)
