He gave the impression of an upperclassman, though it was really a case of mistaken identity.
Isaac Washington was an outlier when he started working out with the football team at East Surry High School in June 2018. He was just an incoming sophomore, though it's easy to see how his 6-foot-3 build could have been misleading. Washington, who now weighs 260 pounds, probably looked more like a senior or college athlete, fooling students who were seeing him for the first time around campus that summer.
Washington was a recent transfer from Mount Airy High School, where he spent his freshman season in 2017 playing on both the Granite Bears' JV and varsity football teams. It was a convenient move — he now attended a school just two minutes from his home in Pilot Mountain.
At a school so close to home, Washington was a foreign figure.
But joining summer workouts with the East Surry football team was a different beast. Washington came to the realization early on that a group of more than 40 varsity players had already started to cultivate something special.
And then, in an instant, he was sucked into the football family.
"When I first got to East Surry, I didn't think nobody was going to talk to me," said Washington, whose cousins, Rommie Speaks, Elijah Wright and Quincy Smith are also on the team. "But the first people that did anything with me was the people on the football team.
"Every single person on the football team just came to me and said, 'We've got your back, Isaac. If you need something, we've got you.' They was all there for me, and I was just like, 'Man, they just welcomed me in so fast ... I know I'm meant to be here.'"
And that tight bond shared by the players was integral to East Surry's success last season. It all culminated Dec. 15 in the football team's first NCHSAA state championship game appearance in school history.
"It's crazy. We're brothers, but brothers with different parents," said Washington, now a rising junior who has four Division I scholarship offers — Auburn, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Tennessee. "If you need something, somebody on the team is going to help you out to get that."
It was a bond that was noticed early by Trent Lowman, who went through his first season as the head coach at East Surry last year. He thought that dynamic between the players was a key element in the Cardinals' run to Carter-Finley Stadium.
"The biggest thing was the chemistry in the locker room," Lowman said. "Those guys really enjoyed playing with each other. They really enjoyed practice; we had fun at practice."
And the origin of that bond goes back to the players' days in a youth football league. Jefferson Boaz, the Cardinals' rising senior quarterback, talks about that time as if it was the stuff of legend.
The 6-foot-8 North Carolina commit played with the Pilot Mountain Cardinals, a youth program for kids between the ages of 6 and 13. According to Boaz, most of the current varsity standouts were part of the program. Those players moved up together to the Ravens' roster at Pilot Mountain Middle School as well.
Evan Morris, a rising senior offensive lineman, said less than five players at East Surry likely were not included on those teams. Boaz earned MVP honors as a sixth-grader during the Cardinals' run to the league's Super Bowl in 2013. He was an offensive tackle as a bigger kid even then, though he wanted to play a skill position.
Then and now, Boaz sees similarities — especially from his time with the Ravens.
"Especially my eighth-grade year, it's exactly the same on varsity right now with like the seventh graders and stuff," Boaz said. "The makeup and just knowing tendencies ... It just made it easier that we played together as little kids — it's kind of cool, honestly."
Morris, who said he began playing football in the fifth grade, did not lose a game until he was on the JV Team during his freshman year on the JV team at East Surry — and it was to Mount Airy.
His corps of offensive linemen was nearly the same as well.
"We all know how far we've came, and we all know what hard work will get you, Morris said. "We were on little league teams that hadn't lost in five or six years.
"When I got out of little league in the sixth grade, we were like 48-0."
And Washington was welcomed into that brotherhood at East Surry with open arms. He even carpooled with Boaz to team workouts last summer.
According to Lowman, he hopes the experience of getting to the Class 1-AA championship game becomes a building block for another season that begins Friday with the hope of playing for a state title. But whatever the team took away from that run remains to be seen.
"I don't know. You know, I think it'll be one of those things we'll be able to determine in the first few weeks of the season," Lowman said. "You know, playing a team like Tarboro, I think they have a taste of getting to a state championship.
"But now, they have an idea of what it takes to win it. Getting there and winning it are two different things."