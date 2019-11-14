It didn’t take much to convince Mason Rudel to give up soccer and concentrate on cross-country.
The icing on the cake was a promise made by teammate Ben Armentrout of Atkins. Armentrout is one of the top runners in North Carolina, finishing runner-up in last weekend’s NCHSAA Class 2-A boys cross-country championship at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
“Ben Armentrout said I can promise you a conference championship, a regional championship and possibly a state championship,” said Rudel, a junior for the Camels. “I thought I would give it a shot because we can be the best in the state. I’m 100% glad I did. I have no regrets.”
Rudel said he first thought about running cross-country after spring track last year.
“I kind of said I was going to do cross-country and give it a shot,” he said. “I was playing soccer with a club team, but I said it’s time to take this running thing seriously. I need to adopt it into my lifestyle.”
Armentrout’s prediction came true. The Camels breezed to their third straight Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A championship and won their first regional title. Rudel finished ninth in the conference meet and 28th at the regional.
The boys team for the Camels placed fifth in last week’s Class 2-A boys team championship, and Rudel finished 64th at 17:56.92.
“The first year of doing cross-country fills you with confidence going into the next race knowing you can do better,” Rudel said. “We are so close to the state championship it gives you something to work for every single day. It feels great to know this is the best team Atkins has ever had.”
Running wasn’t new to Rudel because he first started when he was 6 years old.
“My mom (Sheri) got the whole family interested in the Fleet Feet No Boundaries Night,” he said. “We came down and ran through Old Salem and back to Novant Health.
“We all came back and said we ought to do this again sometime. That’s where my love for running started.”
Rudel’s brother, Connor, had also participated and was a standout runner at Atkins. He is three years older.
“We still enjoy doing it as a family,” Rudel said. “Me, my dad (Brian) and occasionally my brother will run. My mom can’t because she’s had foot surgery.”
Rudel also runs on the Atkins indoor and outdoor track teams, but he said cross-country is his favorite.
“I definitely prefer cross-country over track and field,” he said. “Cross-country is calmer than all of the other sports I’ve played. You can go out running by yourself or with a friend. It clears your mind.”
Rudel said conversations with friends while running can vary.
“We’ll talk about the weather or friends,” he said. “Sometimes we gossip all the time.”
He runs six days a week, and occasionally sneaks in a Sunday workout.
“I usually do six days a week,” Rudel said. “Every now and then Coach (Alicia Clement of Atkins) throws out a workout seven days a week.”
Rudel averages running about 40 miles each week. He said every day is different.
“It’s always a different experience going out and running,” he said, “whether it’s saying hey to someone on the street you don’t know or running from a dog.”
He usually occupies the No. 6 spot on the team.
“Me and Jackson Lackey and Nathan Jacobs are almost always changing places,” Rudel said. “We race with each other and it helps our times a lot.”
At meets Rudel said Clement has a specific strategy for each runner.
“Coach usually gives a strategy before the race,” he said. “She tells us what times we need to hit and where we need to finish.”
He’s even dodged a few close calls with cars.
“I’ve never been hit,” Rudel said. “I’ve had a few close experiences.”
Rudel said he’s amazed at the community’s support when running. “People will say ‘Keep going’ or ‘Hey,’ he said. “Sometimes they’ll ask what school we run for. When we tell them they’ll say, ‘Go Camels.’ It feels good to not only have school support but also community support.”
Rudel said it was important to remain calm during a meet.
“I usually see who I can pass next and what paces I’m hitting,” he said. “I have to stay calm and not panic with everyone around me. Most of the time, I do have a strategy before the race. If something goes wrong, I can change it.”
Even though Rudel and the rest of his teammates for the Camels are very familiar with the course at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex the Camels came up just short of their goal of winning the state championship. They finished with 187 points, 143 short of winner North Lincoln.
“I’ve been running there since middle school,” Rudel said. “It’s just a familiar course for us. I go out there with my teammates.
“We know where the bumps and turns are. I believe it gives us an advantage because we have adopted it as our home course.”
Rudel believes this year’s team has established a foundation that will allow cross-country to continue its success at Atkins.
“It really feels good knowing the strong progress we’ve made,” he said. “Going into the future, we are building a program from the ground up.”
—Ken Winfrey
