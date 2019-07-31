North Forsyth comes into the 2019 season after moving down to the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A. The drop comes after the NCHSAA board of directors approved in November to allow the school’s athletics teams to move down from Class 3-A.
The Vikings also have a new coach in Jay Blair, who was an assistant coach at Reynolds for the past four seasons under Pat Crowley. Blair was hired in January to replace Pete Gilchrist, who resigned after 12 seasons with the team.
Blair said the move from the Piedmont Triad 3-A, in which the team compiled an 1-21 record over the past two years, to the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A will be a challenge. After all, North Forsyth now faces teams such as West Stokes, which finished 11-2 and won the conference championship in 2018.