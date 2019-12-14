DURHAM — The cheers began with less than a minute left, as Jefferson Boaz embraced Coach Trent Lowman during a timeout near midfield.

The senior quarterback was emotional — clearly visible. And it made sense.

Boaz, a North Carolina commit, led the East Surry football team to a goal that a group of 46 players set a year ago. A record-breaking performance gave the Cardinals the redemption they sought.

No. 1 East Surry defeated No. 1 Tarboro 56-28 in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA championship game at Wallace Wade Stadium on the Duke campus on Saturday night. The Cardinals got their rematch with the Vikings, and made the most of it.

Boaz ended the night passing for 478 yards, completing 33 of 42 passes for seven touchdowns — sacked just once on what he said was his error.

He broke a championship passing record set by Raymius Smith of Swain, set in 2012 with 426 yards. Boaz tied a milestone for most touchdowns in a game with eight — with a 1-yard keeper with 7:43 left in the first half to tie the game at 21-21 before the Cardinals (15-0) pulled away. That record was set in 2012 by T.J. Logan of Northern Guilford.

Boaz ended his final season at East Surry throwing 65 touchdown passes — second only to Joe Cox's 66 in 2004, according to the NCHSAA record book. 

"I guess you could say I was kind of feeling it," Boaz said after the game, sitting with Lowman, wide receiver Dillon Mosley, along with Austin Evans, and Evan Morris — two of the "Fat Cowboys" offensive linemen. "I was just jelling off other people. Everybody was wide open."

That included Stephen Gosnell, another North Carolina commit. The senior wide receiver had 206 yards and two touchdowns — his longest catch for 46 yards. Landon Stevens, a preferred walk-on commit to the Tar Heels, had 179 yards, scoring twice. Mosley, who committed to N.C. State as a preferred walk-on, finished with 42 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

It all worked, as Boaz had time behind a line comprised of Evans, Morris, Sam Whitt, Victor Flores and Mackenzie Baker that allowed just seven sacks during the season. After a 50-10 loss to the Vikings (14-1) on Dec. 15, 2018 in Raleigh, that performance was fitting.

"Tonight, everything was working," said Lowman, wearing a cowboy hat — the signature of his offensive line. "When the lineman were giving as much time to Jefferson as he had, and with the talent we had a receiver, we could do what we wanted to tonight.

"... Overall, it's the best football game we've played this year."

Boaz had said that East Surry would be back. The Cardinals certainly made it — and then some, as Gosnell stood on a metal bench on the sideline, holding the state title trophy high above his head so fans from Pilot Mountain could catch a glimpse.

"I wouldn't say it's a relief, but it's definitely a goal checked off of everyone's list," said Boaz, who was named the championship game MVP, "It was a goal for me, but it wasn't just me. That is a solid team with a solid coach.

"Coming in the game I'm thinking, 'They're going to hold the ball, and we're going to have to score a lot.' But it was a smoke show."

East Surry 56 Tarboro 28

Tarboro;14;7;0;7;—;28

East Surry;14;21;7;14;—;56

Records: East Surry (15-0), Tarboro (14-1).

ES — Landon Stevens 39 pass from Jefferson Boaz (Derek Sutterby kick)

T — Khalil Staton 63 run (Layton Dupree kick)

ES — Stephen Gosnell 41 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)

T — Kimani McDaniels 21 run (Dupree kick)

ES — Boaz 1 run (Sutterby kick)

T — Travis Johnson 59 run (Dupree kick)

ES — Gosnell 20 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)

ES — Kyler Jessup 10 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)

ES — Dillon Mosley 1 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)

ES — Landon Stevens 23 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)

T — Cameron Powell 3 run (Dupree kick)

ES — Mosley 11 pass from Boaz (Sutterby kick)

