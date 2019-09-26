Mount Tabor — Jacob Gallant, a senior at Mount Tabor, has been training to handle perseverance since he began his love affair with distance running when he was in the fifth grade.
The obstacles — both physical and mental — to overcome in order to become successful are numerous.
For cross-country runners, that begins with various stages of training in order to prepare themselves to compete in the 5K (3.1 miles) events.
The courses aren’t always flat. The ground isn’t always smooth. Some competitors’ elbows are sharper than the others, and the conditions aren’t always 70 degrees and sunny. And sometimes, things are very much out of your control.
Gallant learned that the hard way.
Yet, running still ignited something in him that didn’t exist before he started.
“Once I started, it felt like I belonged,” Gallant said. “It always felt like something I wanted to do. It’s a test of your body, mind, and soul. It’s the purest form of competition against yourself. You are putting that on the line every time you go out there. It brings out my competitive nature and draws me in.”
Gallant had a strong start to his high school running career as a freshman at Walkertown. He finished third in the NCHSAA Midwest 1-A regional and 22nd in the NCHSAA Class 1-A state championship.
Despite his success, Gallant decided to transfer to Mount Tabor for his sophomore year
“I wasn’t sure about leaving my friends because up until that point Walkertown was always my home,” Gallant said. “My mom did some homework and we went to a couple of open houses and thought Mount Tabor would be a good place for me both academically and athletically.”
Until it wasn’t.
Gallant’s transfer didn’t become official until his sophomore year had already started. He attended classes at Walkertown the first week of school until he was enrolled at Mount Tabor on Monday of the second week, meaning he was ineligible to participate in sports.
“It was very frustrating because we had been on top of the transfer situation and thought we did everything right,” Gallant said. “I didn’t even do any training with the team at Walkertown once practice started in August because I wanted to be eligible to run at Mount Tabor.”
Gallant sat on the sideline as the Spartans fielded one of the best teams in school history, one that went on the win the 2017 NCHSAA 3-A state cross-country championship behind the likes of Cameron Ponder, Michael Moerk and Charles Pace.
“I think it took him a few months to get over the shock when he was ruled ineligible,” Coach Patrick Cromwell of Mount Tabor said. “I think that’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever seen an athlete go through. But once he grasped everything, he took the year to get better and learn our system. On his own time, he would go and chase Cam (Ponder) and Michael (Moerk) on training runs and learn from them. I think that was a huge piece of his journey.”
Once cross-country practice started in August of last year, Gallant showed up with a Mount Tabor jersey on.
“It felt amazing,” Gallant said. “All that I went through as a sophomore — it really affected me. It affected my running, my schoolwork. It required me to push through a lot of things. I learned a lot about myself. But being able to be out there again after having it taken away the year before, I felt like I had a new life. I felt like I am finally on this team now.”
Gallant felt the joy of running again. He felt like the early days when he was introduced to the sport by Ryan Carter, the older brother of a neighborhood friend, Logan Carter, who both ran at Walkertown in the program’s heyday and told Gallant he should start running.
He felt like he did after he ran in his first 5K in the eighth grade, when the winner of the race stopped him and told him: ‘You look like you know what you are doing out there. Keep it up and you will do great.’
Those words provided Gallant the impetus to improve.
“Honestly, I can’t remember the man’s name who told me that, but that was my spark right there,” he said. “That encouragement is what made me get really serious about running. I wish I could go back and talk to that guy now to tell him ‘thank you.’”
Gallant’s joyful return to running last season culminated with a third-place finish at the NCHSAA Class 3-A cross-country state championship and runner-up finishes in the 3200 at both the indoor and outdoor state track championships.
Despite a slower start to his senior season, Gallant, who is among the favorites to win the 3-A state title this year, made strides last weekend at the Adidas XC Challenge in Cary after finishing ninth in a strong field while setting a new personal record of 15 minutes, 29.8 seconds.
“This will give him some confidence as we head toward the next six, seven weeks,” Cromwell said. “But I can say that he didn’t leave that meet happy. I think that will serve him well.”
Gallant, who will be inducted into the National Honor Society this year and does various community service projects with his church, Providence Baptist, set high expectations for himself for his senior year.
“We definitely want to go for the gold at the state meet.” Gallant said. “I feel like I’m capable of winning and that’s my intention. I feel like our team is capable of winning. We’re a November team and you can never count us out.”
—Marc Pruitt
