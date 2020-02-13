Will Soule hasn't had much time for training; a little over a month. Regardless, the sophomore runner for Mount Tabor made it to the season finale.
Soule, who transferred from Asheville Roberson to start the 2019-20 school year, is set to compete in two events at the NCHSAA Class 3-A indoor track and field championships at JDL Fast Track on Friday. The 16-year old is in the mix of 14 boys who will compete for the Spartans, along with the program's girls team.
Soule had about four weeks of continuous training leading up Friday's meet at JDL Fast Track — the site where he qualified for the championship's fastest heat of the 3,200-meter with a time of 9:45.38 at the Mondo Elite High School Invitational on Jan. 31.
A broken right ankle and, later, tendinitis, kept him off the track for about two and a half months. That slowed what remains a promising career for Soule, who will also compete in the Spartans' fifth-seeded 4x800-meter relay with Bradley Mayer, Alex Kern and Jacob Gallant.
"I'm very fortunate, really," said Soule. "It's really opened my eyes on how blessed you can be just to be on the line, regardless of your fitness.
"I don't know. I just feel like I have a lot less weight on my shoulders now. I feel like I enjoy it more now than I did before I got hurt, because I just appreciate the sport more."
Soule hadn't been at Mount Tabor very long when he was injured — arguably the most crucial stretch of the cross country season. He was at a teammates' house after a meet on Oct. 12. Soule said he and a few friends were "roughhousing," when he broke the ankle.
He sat out the rest of the cross country season, while his teammates went on to a third-place finish at the Class 3-A Midwest Regional and a seventh-place performance in the state meet at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in November.
Soule was in a boot brace for six weeks; his only workouts were an occasional aqua jog and laps in the pool. It helped that he swam throughout the year, from fifth grade to seventh grade, while he lived in Asheville. He progressed to the exercise bike and the elliptical, before finally being medically cleared in early December.
He said he remembers his first time back on the track at Mount Tabor — a rainy Monday.
"I remember that like the back of my hand," Soule said with a laugh. "I just did 15 minutes on the track, and it was pretty nice. I just remember, the day after, both my legs were very sore."
That didn't last long. After just three 20-minute runs, he developed tendonitis in his right foot put him out of commission for another two weeks. More physical therapy helped Soule return yet again.
Soule's determination impressed Spartans coach Patrick Cromwell of Mount Tabor, who said Soule has the potential to join other Mount Tabor track stars such as Ian Milder, Kenny Kniesel and, recently, Cameron Ponder — now a standout sophomore at Furman.
"I have no doubt, and luckily I've had one or two of the all-time state bests, and it's a similar if not better trajectory with him," Cromwell said.
Soule said he didn't establish concrete goals this indoor season, as it comes to a close at Friday's meet. And it makes sense, with such a short window for training. That resurgence to an appearance at the state championships — the meet where he placed seventh in the 3,200-meter last season at Roberson with a time of 9:48.37 — molded him into a tougher runner.
"My No. 1 goal is to definitely put the team in the best position I can," Soule said. "I mean, this whole season I've just been playing it by ear.
"I'm definitely just going to put myself in it to win it, and I try to do that in every race. But we'll see."
