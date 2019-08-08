The Stadium Stock Division has had a tight battle for the points championship throughout the season. And unless something happens Saturday in the "A" race, the results of next week's season finale will determine the points champion.
Brandon Brendle, who is in third place in the points standings, won the 15-lap "A" race last week and defeated Chuck Wall and A.J. Sanders for the win. Wall has 528 points and leads Sanders, who is in second place, by four points. Brendle is in third place, 10 points behind Wall.