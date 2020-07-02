Harold Varner III was bouncing around a lot during Monday’s AJGA pro-am at Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course in Clemmons.
He was in his element, talking up the game – at a socially safe distance – to the many golfers in the field who would compete later in the week in the Harold Varner III Foundation Junior All-Star Tournament.
Varner, a veteran PGA Tour player, still looks young and has a playful side that brings smiles to all of those around him.
“You see all the work that was put into this and now it’s here so it’s pretty awesome,” Varner said about the 54-hole tournament that ended on Thursday. “I can see how excited the kids are to be playing and I know when I was that age I loved any tournament that I was playing in.”
Varner, 29, is one of the few Black players on the PGA Tour, said getting children of all races interested in the game isn’t easy. He was one of the lucky ones who started working at a country club in Gastonia at a young age, and along with the help of his father, fell in love with the game.
“That’s how I got to where I am at is people saw my passion for the game and that’s what you hope rubs off on these kids,” Varner said. “I’m just super thankful to be able to do this and I didn’t do it by myself and I had help but this is really cool. And it’s something I believe in.”
He got an opportunity in the game and ran with it. He played golf at East Carolina before getting his pro career off the ground.
When he was growing up, however, he admits his family didn’t have the means to travel and foot the bill for the AJGA Tournaments throughout the country. He’s made it a point to give the teenage golfers who might not get a chance to play in an AJGA Tournament a shot at playing.
Mark Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship, helped Varner get this tournament off the ground. Brazil said as many as 10 teenagers of different backgrounds played in Varner’s tournament this week.
“For sure, you just want them to get a chance to play against the best and they’ll find out in a hurry if they are good enough,” Varner said. “And if they really want to do it they can see first-hand what it takes.”
Varner said getting a chance to play in an elite field with some of the best golfers from all over is a big deal for the first-timers.
“You can be playing against lesser competition so you don’t really know what it takes but in these AJGA events the best of the best are in the fields so they can see it,” Varner said.
Varner said it’s a good lesson to learn at a young age.
“And that’s true in life,” Varner said. “If you want to do anything great in life you find out how to do that by going to talk or learn from somebody who is the best. And that’s not just in golf but in anything else you want to be good at.”
One of those who helped make the tournament happen was Ben Sutton, a highly-successful businessman and Wake Forest graduate who is the Chairman of Teall Investments. Sutton, who lives in Winston-Salem, marvels at the way Varner carries himself in any setting.
“Harold is as genuine and authentic as any professional athlete I’ve ever known,” Sutton said. “One of our bonds is we share a modest background and folks believed in us along the way of our life journey.”
Sutton said seeing Varner, who grew up in the Gastonia area, give back is a big reason why Sutton lent his name to the tournament.
“He is uber-focused on giving back, paving the way for others less fortunate through the great game of golf,” Sutton said. “He makes it impossible to say ‘no’ when he calls and asks for a little help.”
The closest Varner got to the AJGA when he was growing up was he tried the qualifier for the Wyndham Invitational about 15 years ago but didn’t make it into the field.
“I’ve actually played junior tournaments here at Tanglewood,” Varner saida about other tournaments. “I know it has my name on it and I’m proud of that but it’s really about the kids and giving them an opportunity to play at a great course.”
Part of the proceeds from Varner’s tournament will go toward the ACE program within the AJGA that gives scholarships to golfers who might not able to afford to get into tournaments. Also benefitting will be Varner’s foundation.
Varner, who has one win on the European Tour, has been in contention to win on the PGA Tour but still hasn't gotten that first victory. He says he’s looking forward to the Wyndham Championship next month at Sedgefield Country Club where he's had recent success.
“I’m starting to play better there,” Varner said about Sedgefield. “I don’t know what I was doing the first few years there but I do like that course. I’m just growing up, and I’m not a kid anymore on the tour and I have to be more of a man and its part of my maturity.”
