NASCAR takes a big jump this week. And a lot of people are praying it sticks the landing.
For the first time since Daytona, the Cup series heads to a giant superspeedway with a lot of new fans watching and likely a lot of NASCAR eyes watching the fans.
They’ll invite 5,000 fans from right around Talladega, and they’ll be allowed to sit in the massive grandstands around the tri-oval. There will be camping spots available and RV parking for 44 motor homes along the backstretch.
No coolers inside. No cash. No confederate flags.
The infield will reserved for essential people only.
This will be a race like no other.
For the first time since stock-car racing returned from the lockdown, there’s some tension in the air. This is Talladega, the scene of so many horrifying crashes through the years.
And the last time NASCAR was at a track like this was in February, when we thought we watched Ryan Newman die on the frontstretch at Daytona.
The cars this Sunday will be slowed with no air ducts and an aero package designed to take horsepower from the engines. The drivers will hit the track with no practice and no qualifying.
This is some risky stuff. But this is the new NASCAR, and no one is complaining other than a few die-hard fans wanting to wave rebel flags. The new NASCAR is different from the old NASCAR, which disappeared last week in Martinsville.
But this is the same Talladega, a 2.66-mile track that provides dramatic action on television and hold-your-breath excitement actually being there.
There’s nothing like it. Some 50 years after it opened, Talladega still has a grip on race fans and the industry itself. It’s a track that seems to have its own history, separate from any other place we go.
NASCAR’s decision to restrict the number of fans to 5,000 and to invite only locals within 150 miles of the track, was necessary and brilliant. This is a one-day gift to the wildest fans in all of sports.
There will be no naked parade on Saturday night. There will be no massive campground that looks like a Civil War battlefield on Sunday morning. There will be no couches, no swimming pools or scaffolding or flat-bed trucks.
Instead, there will be health-screening lines and waivers to sign and seating assignments, all under the watchful eye of the new NASCAR.
And only then will we watch the wildest ride in stock-car racing.
People build their summers around this race, the only race in Alabama. They don’t just go to Talladega, they move in. It’s summer camp and summer vacation, normally for about 100,000 zealots.
This marks the halfway point in the Cup regular-season schedule. It marks the second week of the second phase in NASCAR’s return.
But it’s more than a way station.
This is Talladega.
Hold your breath.
