Greensboro's Patrick Bailey is off to summer camp.
The San Francisco Giants' signing of the former Wesleyan Christian Academy and N.C. State star also came with the news that Bailey will join the franchise's 60-player pool, according to MLB.com Giants reporter Maria Guardado.
Top catching prospects Joey Bart, Marco Luciano and Heliot Ramos also will be at Giants camp. Bailey is not expected to reach the majors in 2020, Guardado reports, but he’ll be able to develop given that the minor-league baseball season was officially canceled this week.
Bailey, the 13th overall pick in last month's amateur draft, has agreed to a minor-league contract that includes a $3.8 million signing bonus.
Bailey, 21, hit .296 with six homers, including three grand slams, and 20 RBIs in 17 games as a junior for State.
He earned the Johnny Bench Award as the top Division I catcher, an honor also won the Giants' Buster Posey in 2008 and Joey Bart in 2018.
Bailey signed for well under the pick's slot value of $4,197,300 to the Giants' signing bonus pool.
The 2020 major-league season is expected to begin in late July.
