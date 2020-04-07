While the golf world has reschduled, at least for now, the break because of the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly been the longest from competitive golf for the PGA Tour’s Webb Simpson.
“Honestly, I miss competing,” said Simpson, a former Wake Forest star and the 2011 Wyndham Championship winner. “I miss getting nervous on a hole in the heat of the battle and trying to work through it. It’s all those intangibles that make up an athlete is what I miss the most.”
Simpson, 34, lives near Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Golf Club, where he is a member and has been able to play and practice a little bit. He played twice last week but says that’s about the only time he’s been out and about for any extended time.
“We are staying at home a lot,” Simpson said of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
In February, Simpson beat Tony Finau in a playoff at Phoenix and moved inside the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2012. He is currently ranked ninth in the world rankings.
But golf got put on hold at The Players Championship, which was canceled March 13.
On the drive home from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Simpson and his wife, Dowd, had a long talk about what could happen with an extended layoff.
“She just said we can manage and get through it, and it was a great talk because we were going into such an unknown,” Simpson said by phone during the weekend.
And he says there are bigger things to worry about than the PGA Tour schedule and when it will resume.
“We know there’s so much going on, and we’ve talked to our kids about what’s going on,” said Simpson, a devout Christian. “Dowd and I are strong in our faith and we’ve just kind of been honest about it.... It’s terrible, and we are doing a lot of praying.”
Simpson, who is 11th in the Ryder Cup standings, is also making a run on getting on Steve Stricker’s team for competition at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in late September. There are plenty of questions, however, around how the team might be picked if the competition is played in the fall and not postponed until 2021.
Whenever the PGA Tour does get back to playing, Simpson said he’ll ready.
“That’s my goal,” Simpson said. “The mindset now is to do as much as I can within reason to be ready once we do get cleared to play.”
He has a spacious gym in his house so he’s been sticking to a good routine. But in the mornings he’s been helping with online schooling for his children. Webb and Dowd Simpson are parents to a son and four daughters.
“We’ve got them on odd years now with their ages at 9, 7, 5, 3 and 1,” Simpson said. “It’s definitely an experience with the home schooling and all of that, but I’m not going to complain about it.”
