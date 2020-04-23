One of the three golf tournaments sponsored by the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department has changed dates because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 59th Forsyth Senior Championship that was scheduled for June 4-5 at Pine Knolls and Maple Chase Golf & Country Club has been moved to Aug. 27-28.
John Nieters is the two-time defending champion of the Forsyth Senior.
Sean Brannagan, the head professional at Maple Chase, said early June would have been a little too soon to start playing host to a tournament.
“It’s been encouraged that we continue the social distancing until May 31 so we just thought it would be a little too close for the Forsyth Senior,” Brannagan said. “We wanted to host that final round, so we’re glad we could move it until the end of August.”
Maple Chase also moved its popular member-guest tournament to early October.
The other two tournaments sponsored by the city’s parks and recreation department – The Forsyth Championship and the Forsyth Junior – are still scheduled to be played on their original dates.
The 73rd Forsyth Championship will be Aug. 14-16 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course and the 68th Forsyth Junior will held June 30 and July 1-2.
For more information on the tournaments contact Bobby Hege at the recreation department at bobbyh@cityofws.org
Four Wake Forest women’s golf team members are honored
Despite playing in a limited spring season four Wake Forest women’s golfers were named All-America by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
It’s the third time in school history that four golfers were selected in the same year.
Junior Emilia Migliaccio and freshman Rachel Kuehn were named on the first team with senior Siyun Liu named on the second team. Also picking up an honorable mention was freshman Lauren Walsh.
When the season was cancelled because of the pandemic the Deacons were ranked No. 1 by Golfweek magazine.
Migliaccio played seven tournaments which included the fall and had a stroke average of 71.58. She finished inside the top 25 in every tournament and won the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate.
She was also named to her third Arnold Palmer Cup team as a committee selection and became just the second American to be named to three AP Cup teams. She and Kuehn will both represent the U.S. in the Arnold Palmer Cup in December.
Kuehn, whose mother Brenda was an All-America in her playing days at Wake Forest, had a 71.23 stroke average. She finished inside the top 20 in ever tournament and won the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.
Liu had a 71.95 stroke average and had six top 25 finishes with best showing a tie for second in the Lady Paladin Invitational.
Five Wake men’s golfers named All-Region
For the second year in a row Wake Forest placed five golfers on the All-Region team.
This is the third selection for senior Eric Bae, and the second for sophomores Eugenio Chacarra and Alex Fitzpatrick. Bae had the second-lowest stroke average on the team with a 70.74. He played in eight tournaments and had five top 25 finishes.
Chacarra had a 70.84 stroke average and also had five top 25 finishes including two top 10’s. Fitzpatrick had a 70.82 stroke average with five top 10’s and he was also selected to the Arnold Palmer Cup’s international team.
Freshman Mark Power and junior Parker Gillam were selected for the first time on the All-Region team. Power and had a team-low 70.47 stroke average and won his first tournament at the East Lake Cup. Gillam had a 70.94 stroke average, and broke a school record for scoring with a 60 in the opening-round of the White Sands Intercollegiate, where he went on to win the individual title and earn an exemption for the PGA Tour Puerto Rico Open.
Also named to the All-Region team was senior Jonathan Brightwell of UNC Greensboro. Brightwell won two tournaments in the fall season for the Spartans and was one of 26 golfers to make the region team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.