George Williams, a legendary track and field coach and athletics director at St. Augustine's in Raleigh, has been fired.
Williams' teams won 39 NCAA championships, the third-most by any coach in any sport in any NCAA division, and he was the U.S. Olympic track and field coach in 2004.
Williams confirmed the news to the Winston-Salem Journal this afternoon.
“Let me give you my lawyer’s number because they said it’s something about personnel,” Williams said by phone.
Williams, who coached more than 40 Olympians, said he wasn’t sure why he was let go.
“These people don’t care,” Williams said when asked about his Hall of Fame career. “We’re getting a new president and they are doing some things around here, so that’s all I’m going to say.”
Williams has been presented the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award, the highest civilian honor in North Carolina, by three governors. He belongs to nine halls of fame, including the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame in Raleigh and the CIAA Hall of Fame.
Williams, who has spent 47 years working at his alma mater, was asked about his legacy in the sport of track. He was the track coach for the last 41 years.
“It was a good run, and Coach Williams is going to be all right,” he said.
Nick Sanservino, an attorney based in Durham, is representing Williams and said there will be a statement released later on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams, 76, has been the CIAA coach of the year numerous times for indoor and outdoor track and in 2014 was named the CIAA athletics director of the year.
Besides being the head coach of the 2004 U.S. Olympic track team he was an assistant coach in 1996 for the U.S. Olympic track team in Atlanta. He was also the head coach for the 1999 World Outdoor Championships in Spain and was the 1993 head coach of the World Indoor Championships in Canada.
Williams graduated from St. Aug’s in 1965 and was an outstanding basketball player and was an All-CIAA player.
It wasn’t long after graduation that he started working for his alma mater starting in 1968 holding jobs such as the director of alumni affairs, admissions counselor, director of student activities and he was also the men’s basketball coach for a while.
It was in the mid-1970s when he decided to focus on track thanks to a conversation he had with Big House Gaines, the legendary basketball coach and athletics director at WSSU.
“Big House was a big influence on me and I’ll always be grateful for how he gave me direction back in my early coaching days,” Williams told the Journal in 2005.
In 2008, Williams received the Big House Gaines Unsung Hero Award from the WSSU alumni association.
Last October Williams was involved in a car accident in Quatar coaching in the track and field world team championships. He suffered some serious injuries but recovered and was back on the job at St. Aug’s last spring.
