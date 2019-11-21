It’s early in the Federal Prospects Hockey League season, but there is a lot at stake — mostly pride — this weekend when the Carolina Thunderbirds take on the Columbus River Dragons.
The series will feature former teammates skating against each other.
The Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, have several returning players from last year’s memorable run. But four players — Chase Fallis, Jay Croop, Seth Gustin and Jiri Pestuka — from last season's team play for the River Dragons, and their general manager, Scott Brand, help build the championship-winning roster.
The two teams will play on Friday night in Columbus, Ga. before playing at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“I heard Michael Bunn is going to fight Croop,” Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds joked earlier this week. “No, we are all friends, but when we step on the ice, we are all professionals and it’s about business. They want to win, and we want to win, but afterwards, you shake hands and then maybe go have a beer or whatever, but on the ice, it’s business.”
Business has been good again this season for the Thunderbirds, who are 7-1 and in first place in the Western Division. The River Dragons are in second place at 3-3.
Brand is looking forward to returning to the Annex and had nothing but good things to say about his two seasons in Winston-Salem. He is trying to promote exciting hockey and drum up fan support in Columbus using the same model used in Winston-Salem.
“It’s going to be fun to see everybody and while there isn’t a rivalry yet because we are so new to the league, there’s potential,” Brand said.
Brand is aware the Saturday-night games at the Annex are popular because he promoted those games during his two seasons in Winston-Salem. Even though Wake Forest's football game against Duke starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, it's likely the crowd at the Annex will be close to capacity.
“Looking at the standings and what’s been going on, the Thunderbirds are still the best team in the league,” Brand said.
When Niec hears what Brand said about his team, he bristles.
“That’s great to hear, but we still have to prove it,” Niec said. “And the season is so long, so you have to prove it on the ice every night.”
Viktor Grebennikov is expected to return to the Thunderbirds' lineup after missing most of this season due to injury. He’s excited about playing against some of his former teammates.
“I think we are friends away from the ice but not on it,” he said.
Gustin is looking forward to a great weekend of hockey where fans in Winston-Salem will know a lot of players on both teams.
“This weekend should bring some exciting hockey to both cities,” Gustin said. “I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be contagious in both arenas. While it’ll be nice to see some familiar faces around the Annex, both teams know once that puck drops its back to business. We want to win.”
Joe Cangelosi of the Thunderbirds can’t wait to see Brand and his four former teammates, but once Friday’s game starts the friendships will be put on hold.
“That’s the best thing about hockey, you can be great friends off the ice, but once the puck drops, you have no friends,” Cangelosi said.
Niec says the Thunderbirds have a lot going on heading into this weekend with injuries and promotions. Forward Konner Haas has been loaned to the SPHL’s Fayetteville Marksmen, and Jo Ozaka will not play because of an injury, according to Niec.
While the main storyline about these two games is about playing former teammates, there’s a lot of unknown because the two teams haven’t played each other this season.
“We don’t know how they play yet, but we don’t really care how they play because we want to stick to our game plan,” Cangelosi said.
Notes: Fans heading to the Annex on Saturday are encouraged to enter through Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive because of the heavy traffic with Wake Forest’s football game at BB&T Field…. Wake Forest’s ice hockey team will be playing on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Annex against N.C. State in a key ACC match. The Deacons’ club hockey team plays all of its home games at the Annex…. The FPHL announced that the Danbury Hat Tricks and the Carolina Thunderbirds will play two neutral-site games in Bloomington, Ill., on Jan. 3-4. The games are being played there because the FPHL, which has 10 teams this season, will be adding a team in Bloomington next season…. Goalie Henry Dill leads the FPHL with a 1.84 goals against average and has a 5-1 record so far this season…. The Thunderbirds will play next week with a three-game series against the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. They are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving night at 7:30 at the Annex before games on Friday and Saturday.
